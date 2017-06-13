Series of burglaries in Seligman under investigation

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating at least five burglaries in the Sierra Verde Ranch Estates of Seligman.

The burglaries happened during the month of May, according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

The houses have been attractive targets for thieves because they are not occupied full-time and are located on remote parcels off Interstate 40.

“The burglaries were reported on May 8, 12, 26, 27 and 28 and involved suspects forcing entry into Conex boxes, travel trailers, sheds and at least two homes,” D’Evelyn said, and “property taken includes tools, propane tanks, trailer batteries, chicken wire bundles, five-gallon gas cans, a crossbow and power generators.”

He added that it appears that the suspects used a grinding tool to cut through the locking mechanisms on the Conex boxes.

D’Evelyn suggests homeowners install motion-activated game cameras to record any action generated by burglars who might try to strike while they are on vacation.

He also said residents should consider storing valuables off-site if they plan to be away for an extended period.

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (928) 771-3260 or make an anonymous tip to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232, and be eligible for a reward if an arrest is made in any of the cases.