Guest column: Renaissance Park still in progress

I have been approached by several people in the last few weeks asking me what’s happening with the Renaissance Park.

Here’s the latest:

Our artist builder and good friend Melvin Chamberlin was in a bad accident. His truck was hit by a semi-tractor trailer with him and his wife in it.

Fortunately for us, he is recuperating and should be bringing the model of the interactive Renaissance Park for Williams as soon as he is able to.

He is coming from the Texas/Arkansas area and I know better than to rush an artist, but I expect him to be arriving soon.

When the model arrives, it will be displayed at the Persnickety Book Store here in Williams (by appointment and/or during special presentations).

Melvin Chamberlin has been building Renaissance venues all over the country. He has built stages, restaurants, ships, towers, castle entrances, haunts, Tudor buildings, vendor shops, attractions and much, much more.

He has a brilliant, creative mind and the skills that will help us create an amazing castle and castle yard and a world class entertainment facility and interactive park.

We are so lucky to have him and his wife to be part of our Renaissance family.

There is still some confusion with our Renaissance Park and the giant theme park proposed a few years ago by the Granger Co.

We are not them and we believe we are the right size project for our town.

Granger wanted to have up to 2,000 employees. Our project is proposing 40-60 employees plus managers and support staff.

Our castle and castle yard are five acres with a feast hall, commercial kitchen, a reception hall, multiple food and drink vendors, with lots of artisans and vendors selling their wares and great entertainment for all. (We will be able ultimately to put on special events, concerts, business expos, weddings, etc.)

We have been working on this for some time and we have very innovative programming ideas. We care about our community. We believe people will love their time with us and will be a valuable addition to the city of Williams.

We will continue to keep you informed of our progress. We have had some good meetings with city leaders and the tax district and we are bringing something special to Williams.

Our board members are all northern Arizona people with a passion for what we are creating.

We have been working on Renaissance faires, shows, weddings and more for many years, some since we proposed a Renaissance Faire in Williams way back in 2003.

We are in for the long haul. The work continues…

Mark Wooden,

Managing Director,

Grand Canyon

Renaissance Experience