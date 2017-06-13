First Baptist Church hosts Galactic Starveyors at VBS

Photo by Wendy Howell.
First Baptist Church Vbs
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - First Baptist Church hosted 81 local kids and 36 volunteers for this year’s Galactic Starveyor Vacation Bible School. Participants enjoyed music, puppets, Bible study, crafts and games. The church also collected more than $130 and 75 pounds of canned food for needy families.
