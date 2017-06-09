Paving on I-40 to begin Sunday evening

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Starting Sunday evening, June 11, crews will begin repaving a section of Interstate 40 west of Flagstaff between Parks and A-1 Mountain.

The work will take place overnight between the hours of 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sundays through Fridays.

Temporary lane restrictions will be required while crews are paving; however, one lane will remain open during the repaving work. Crews will start near Parks at milepost 179 and work east toward Flagstaff. Once the eastbound portion is complete, crews will switch to the westbound portion for the remaining work.

The majority of the I-40 work is expected to be completed later this fall, with final paving touch-ups happening next spring.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.