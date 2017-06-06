Williams Youth Football and Cheer registration begins

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Registration has begun for Williams Youth Football and Cheer. Players and cheerleaders ages 5-8 can register for the Tigers and ages 9-11 for the Bengals.
The Bengals’ and Tigers’ seasons begin the last week of July and run through the first week of November. The first two weeks include daily intensive conditioning. Practices taper back to three days per week until games begin
The teams will play some home games and some away games with teams such as Bagdad, Wickenburg, Page, Camp Verde and Cottonwood.
Anyone interested in signing up can register on either June 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the parking lot next to Dairy Queen or July 13 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cureton Park.
Registration forms are available at Superior Propane or by email at azwilliamsyouthfootball@gmail.com
More information about Williams Youth Football can be found by contacting Erica O’Campo at (707) 472-7396.
