Memorial Day Ceremony: Remembering the fallen (photo gallery)

Photo by Wendy Howell.
On May 29, Memorial Day, community members joined American Legion Cordova Post 13 for a memorial service at the Williams cemetery. The event featured several key speakers including Federico Avila, the son of Perico Avila, a local veteran and long-time Legion member who passed away last year. The ceremony took place at the cross of the Unknown Soldier at the Williams Cemetery.
