Founders Day, June 14, an investment in Williams future

Mayor John Moore has proclaimed June 14 as Greater Williams Community Fund Day (GWCF).

Members of GWCF board of directors are visiting clubs, organizations and churches to inform the community about the fund’s mission to involve all who live in Williams and the surrounding areas.

By declaring June 14 Greater Williams Community Fund Day, the group is hoping local businesses will contribute a percentage of their sales to the fund. June 14 was picked since that is Founder’s Day, the day Williams became a city in 1881.

Businesses are asked to take part in this annual drive by giving generously to the GWCF, in the form of a donation or by dedicating a percentage of their June 14 sales. GWCF then grows that money in a managed fund and gives grants each year from the proceeds.

GWCF is a permanent endowment, similar to a long-term community savings account.

Donor gifts are pooled together and serve as the fund’s principal, which is professionally managed for long-term growth. A portion of the investment returns is used to provide grants to community non-profits, while the fund balance continues to grow in perpetuity. Gifts to the GWCF are permanent investments in the community.

Each year the grant is five percent of the total organization assets within the Arizona Community Foundation. The group is seeking to increase the balance with donations from individuals, businesses and family legacies.

Established in 2005, the GWCF balance has provided approximately $9,000 in grant awards to local non-profits each year.

Anyone interested in contributing can call Kris Vasquez at (928)863-2467.