Field day: Community members gather for work day at Little League ball fields

WILLLIAMS, Ariz. - Williams Little League board members and coaches, city employees from all divisions and a Coconino County inmate work crew came together to paint and repair facilities and fields at Cureton Park June 2.
City employees, a Coconino County inmate crew and Little League volunteers repaired facilities and fields at Cureton Park June 2. Williams public works employees Jose Mendoza, Garret Radzinski and Albert Rincon trimmed the edge of the outfield. Jeff Pettit graded the infield and Little League head umpire Brian Tozer painted Jack’s Tower.
