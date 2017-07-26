Williams AYSO soccer takes the field against Flagstaff

Williams AYSO 8U soccer team played a Flagstaff area team in Williams July 15.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: July 26, 2017 4:35 p.m.

    • Several Williams AYSO teams faced-off against Flagstaff area teams July 15 in Williams.

