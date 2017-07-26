Schober makes hole-in-one at Elephant Rocks

Williams Middle School Language Arts teacher Lela Schober made her first hole-in-one July 16 at Elephant Rocks Golf Course during a stroke-play State Medallion Tournament tie play-off. The hole was #12, at 101 yards, using a pitching-wedge. The Elephant Rocks Women’s Golf Club Hole-In-One winning amount is $210.
