Local freshman invited to Arizona Cardinal's camp

Cody Jensen was invited to the Top Athletes Competition based on his performance during spring camps. Jensen was one of the only freshmen at the camp, which mostly included juniors and seniors from Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah.
