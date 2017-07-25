Williams Unified School District to hold override election Nov. 7

On Nov. 7, Williams Unified School District will hold an override election to exceed its revenue control limit by 10 percent.

At this time, voters will be asked to vote to adopt a General Maintenance and Operation Budget, which exceeds the revenue control limit specified by statute by 10 percent for fiscal years 2018-2019 through 2022-2023 and in fiscal years 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.

The amount of the proposed increase will be 6.66 percent and 3.33 percent, respectively, of the district’s revenue control limit in each of such years.

The 2018-2019 budget override authority represents an extension of the existing 10 percent budget override.

If the override is not approved for continuation, the existing 10 percent override will phase out by reducing one-third for fiscal year 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. The estimated tax rate to fund the continued override in fiscal year 2018-2019 is $0.39 per one hundred dollars of net assessed valuation used for secondary property tax purposes.

Coconino County Superintendent of Schools will prepare an informational pamphlet for the election.

The pamphlet will be mailed to households of registered voters who reside within the school district.

Arguments for and against this special budget override are being requested by the County Superintendent of Schools Office for inclusion in the informational report.

The County School Superintendent will review all written arguments and correct any inaccurate statements of fact. The County School Superintendent will not review and correct any portion of the written arguments which are identified as statements of the author’s opinion.

Arguments are to be 200 words or less and be typed or printed and signed by the author. The arguments should include the name of the district, author’s name, the name of any entity submitting an argument, address, telephone number and the author’s signature. The entity and author’s name will be printed in the informational pamphlet. All submitted comments must include these criteria.

Arguments need to be received by 5 p.m., Aug. 14, in the Coconino County Superintendent of Schools office, Ponderosa High School, 2384 N Steves Blvd., Flagstaff, Arizona 86004. Faxes will be accepted at (928) 526-1469; however, the original needs to be mailed to Coconino County Superintendent of Schools by the stated deadline.

More information regarding the statements is available at (928) 679-8070.

More information concerning the election is available from Williams Unified School District at 636 S. 7th St. Williams, Arizona 86046 or at (928) 635-4473.