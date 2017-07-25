Parents, students prepare for 2017-18 school year

Registrars Lara O’Leary and Lacy Karlsberger (left) hand out paperwork.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: July 25, 2017 2:13 p.m.

    Dakota Dent distributes backpacks at the back-to-school registration July 18.

    A student helps his mother fill out paperwork.

    Williams Unified School District hosted the registration where backpacks, raffle prizes and other donations were given out by Grand Canyon Railway, Williams Kiwanis Club, Old Trails True Value, the VFW Auxiliary, Pioneer Title, Safeway, Amanda’s Beauty Box, Bearizona, Williams Alliance for the Arts and Aguilar Photography.

