Parents, students prepare for 2017-18 school year

Photo by Wendy Howell.
Williams Unified School District hosted the registration where backpacks, raffle prizes and other donations were given out by Grand Canyon Railway, Williams Kiwanis Club, Old Trails True Value, the VFW Auxiliary, Pioneer Title, Safeway, Amanda’s Beauty Box, Bearizona, Williams Alliance for the Arts and Aguilar Photography.
