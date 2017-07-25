Old Smoky's diner comes down

Photo by Wendy Howell.
The historic Old Smoky's restaurant on Route 66 and Sixth Streets came down July 18. Located across from Dairy Queen the restaurant with its mountain man fixture was a landmark for years in Williams. After serving breakfast and lunch to locals and visitors, the building became rundown. Several years ago, new owners moved the restaurant to the mall at 125 W. Route 66.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.