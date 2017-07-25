Featured artist: Mary Minnich creates with oils and acrylics

Landscape and portrait paintings line the walls at Our Mountain Home Gallery, where owner Mary Minnich says wall space is a premium.

“I have a lot of painters,” Minnich says about the artists she hosts at the gallery. “But I’m selective about what is displayed. If it’s fantastic, I’ll make room.”

Minnich is the owner of the gallery, which is an art store in Williams that features work from local and regional artists.

“We differ from other stores because our artists’ works are on consignment,” she said.

Minnich is an artist herself, focusing on portrait and landscape painting with acrylics and oils. She usually paints from an image, but has a few paintings she has done from memory.

“I like to change things up,” Minnich said. “I don’t like to do one thing all the time.”

Minnich is originally from Ohio, but moved to Williams several years ago when her husband, Roger, retired from theToledo Police Department.

“We didn’t know we’d be opening a business in retirement,” she said. “But we enjoy it.”

Minnich said it has been a challenge opening a store up the street from the main part of town. She said they are working to increase foot traffic to the west side of town.

When not running the store, Minnich can be found in the back of her store working on her paintings or instructing others.

“I recently started working on leather shields,” she said. “Each one has sold before it was even done. The rawhide is really fun.”

Minnich has been creating art since she was a child.

“I started young, it was a hobby for my mother and she didn’t mind me using her things,” Minnich said. “I don’t even remember when I started.”

Minnich carried her love of art to college where she studied fine arts at Bowling Green University.

While living in Toledo, Minnich displayed her art in gallery in town and displayed it in a monthly art show.

“You would get ribbons, some monetary prize and your work was displayed,” she said.

Minnich’s work can be found at Mountain Home Gallery along with the works of approximately 30 other artists.

Our Mountain Home Gallery, 428 W. Route 66, is open every day except Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The gallery is open later on Fridays, Saturdays and for special events or holidays.