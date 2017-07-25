Escape room challenge opens in Flagstaff

Visitors and Residents of Arizona now have an exciting new adventure to visit in Flagstaff called Flagstaff Escape Rooms.

Conveniently located across from University Plaza on Yale Street, This immersive experience will bring together up to 10 individuals to test their deductive reasoning, communication and observation skills to unlock puzzles and clues to escape the room in just an hour’s time.

Flagstaff Escape Rooms is the first escape room challenge to hit northern Arizona. Currently participants must book 24 hours in advance through the website flagstaffescaperooms.com. Participants can book individually for $25 (including tax) or choose to rent the whole room for $200. The debut escape room is the Deep Web Fortune Room, where guests will follow an exhilarating storyline to decipher clues, puzzles and riddles, which will help them escape the room. The theme of the escape room will change every six to eight weeks so patrons can keep coming back to see if they have what it takes to escape them all.

Flagstaff Escape Room’s Owner Vanessa Roer said she is excited to open her doors to the public.

“Flagstaff is the perfect location for an escape room challenge, with a diverse population of residents, college students and tourists.,” Roer said. “Currently we have escape room challenges for adults but plan to open a new challenge, ‘Where in the World is Uncle Willard’ particularly designed for ages 9-13 in August.” Roer said.

Flagstaff Escape Room’s regular hours are Fridays from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Groups wishing to visit at other times can be accommodated through contacting the office by phone at (928) 856-9721 or by emailing info@flagstaffescaperooms.com.

More information is available at www.flagstaffescaperooms.com. Each challenge last for an hour duration.