Enchiladas, carne asada and more at Pacos Tacos

After having success at its first location in Page, Arizona, Pacos Tacos has opened a second location in Williams.

Setting up shop in the old Jack in the Box building, Pacos Tacos is already up and serving its signature carne asada, chile verde, carnitas and machaca.

Owner Alex Rosas said he has been pleased with the number of locals who have already found the new restaurant, despite the lack of signage.

“The signs should be in tomorrow,” Rosas said.

Rosas, who is from Kingman, said he has been driving past Williams for several years and always liked the community. He noticed the old Jack in the Box was empty and decided to inquire about the availability.

“I like the town, the weather, the city and the surroundings,” he said. “Eventually I’d like to move here.”

Rosas learned the restaurant business from working with his cousin, who owns and operates multiple Alfonso’s restaurants around the state.

“I learned the business and eventually would drive around opening new locations,” Rosas said.

Alfonso’s restaurants are found in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Payson and Phoenix.

Rosas said the most popular menu item in Page is the bacon burrito and carne asada. He said in Williams so far the most requested item is the green chile burrito or green chile plate. He said carne asada is also a favorite.

Rosas describes the fare as California Mexican mixed with Baja style. He said the restaurant prepares and cooks everything in the restaurant.

“All the sauces, everything we make here with our own seasonsings,” he said.

“We don’t use any ground meat,” he said. “It’s all shredded beef or carna asada.”

Vegetarians have several choices including several bean, rice, guacamole and vegetable options. Bean burritos, cheese enchiladas and vegetable burritos can be found there.

Pacos Tacos is located at 150 Patel Dr., Williams, just off I-40 and Grand Canyon Boulevard. It has indoor seating and a drive-through option.