Community calendar: week of July 26

Back to School mixer July 28

A few ex-chamber ambassadors, calling themselves ‘I Love Williams Gang,’ have banded together to put on a Back to School mixer. The mixer will take place at Wild West Junction July 28 from 5-7 p.m. Community members and businesses are invited to come and “mix” and bring school supply items. There will be a 50-50 draw with the proceeds going for supplies as well. Monetary donations will also be accepted and given to the school for use for the kids. More information is available from Connie Hiemenz at (928) 600-0221.

Christmas Tree planning committee

The Christmas tree planning committee will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall for planning of the annual Christmas tree raising in Williams.

Life after Loss Support Groups Aug. 3, Aug. 17

Life after Loss Support Group will meet Aug. 3 and again Aug. 17. Support groups are for individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one under any circumstances. New attendees must call

(928) 779-1227 to register.

Methodist Church Vacation Bible school team presents Maker Fun Factory July 31- Aug. 3

The Williams Community United Methodist Church vacation Bible school team presents Maker Fun Factory July 31-Aug. 3 from 5:30 -8:30 p.m. at 127 W. Sherman Ave. in Williams for ages pre-k to eighth grade. More information is available from VBS coordinators Barb Parenteau at (928) 635-4393 or Jennifer Cox at (928) 635-4630.

Flagstaff National Junior Basketball registration open

The Flagstaff NJB has opened registration for the fall season. Students grade 3-8 from Williams are invited to participate. The program runs from Aug. to Nov. with one practice during the week and a game on Saturday in Flagstaff. Cost for the program is $170, which includes uniforms and team photographs. More details and registration information can be found at www.flagstaff-njb.com.

2017 Cool Country Cruise-In Aug. 11-13

Registration is open for the 2017 Cool Country Cruise-In car show. The event is Aug. 11-13. The event is sponsored by Twisters 50’s Soda Fountain and The Route 66 Place. Cost is $50 to register one vehicle. There are 33 trophies to be awarded. The registration link is http://www.route66place.com/.

Grand Canyon Friends of NRA hosting banquet July 29

The Grand Canyon Friends of NRA will hold a banquet July 29 at Elephant Rocks Golf Course, which will include a steak dinner, live silent auctions, games and raffles, with more than 25 firearms up for grabs.

Tickets available at Williams Wear or by calling Patty Williams (928) 853-4974.

Airport Fly-in and pancake breakfast Sept. 9

Performance Air Group is hosting a fly-in and pancake breakfast Sept. 9 at the H.A. Clark airport in Williams. The EAA Young Eagles will also be giving children free airplane rides during the event. More information can be found by calling Chad Thomas at (480) 296-3305.

MOPs Summer Play Dates

The Mothers of Preschoolers next trip is July 19 at Cataract Park. The group meets at the Northwoods Church, 100 Pinecrest Trl., Williams. More information can be found by calling (928) 635-8911.

Williams Star Party July 28

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the City of Williams, will host a Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Glassburn Park, in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot. Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the Moon, planets and other celestial objects.

WUSD Governing Board meeting July 26

The WUSD Governing Board meets bimonthly with the next meeting July 26 at 6 p.m. at the Culinary Room at Williams High School. Agendas and meeting dates are posted on the WUSD website. Parents and other community members are invited to attend.

Williams Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center is hosting several summer movie nights. The movie will begin at 6 p.m. on July 26. The Rec Center is located at 300 W. Railroad Ave., Williams.

Shoe drive challenge extended to Aug. 1

SAVE Meant to Rescue has extended its shoe drive challenge to Aug. 1. All proceeds to benefit Save- Meant to Rescue. Collection boxes are at National Bank of Arizona, Old Trails and Safeway

VFW hosts Bingo night at St. John’s July 27

VFW Matthew James Broehm Post 12128 will host a Bingo night at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant (Walker Hall) on the following Thursdays, July 13 and July 27. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the first game at 5:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be for sale. Bingo will take place every second and fourth Thursday. Participants must be 18.

More information is available by calling (928) 225-0930.

Williams Lions Club Community Birthday Calendars are back

This latest edition of a tradition of Williams is now available. by contacting any Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166. Calendars will also be available From Lion Patty Williams at Williams Wear inside Buck’s Place. The cost is $10 each.

For 100 years the Lions Clubs International has been serving the people of the world. This year, the Williams Lions Club is celebrating the 50th issue of the Williams Lions Club Community Birthday Calendar.