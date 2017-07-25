Auction to be held July 29, 30 for minerals collector Leo Atherton estate

Until his death in April of this year, Leo Atherton never slowed down. Many remember his love of rocks, gems and minerals, others remember his love of gardening and birding, and still more remember him for the work he did as a preacher for the Baptist church.

His varied interests led to a massive collection of treasures his family plans to auction off July 29 and 30 at Atherton’s home.

“He was interested in everything,” said his son, Parris Atherton. “He was very curious and always looking for something.”

Atherton arrived in Williams in the early 1950s following a long journey from his home in New York.

Born in the small town of Castile, New York, Atherton was raised by an aunt after his mother died at an early age from pneumonia. He grew up on a farm and married his childhood sweetheart, Dora, and eventually became a certified electrician.

Shortly after their marriage, Atherton joined the army at the onset of World War II. He was sent to training at Camp Crowder in Neosho, Missouri where he learned the sophisticated technology required for air, ground and naval unit communication and became part of the Army Signal Corps. He saw combat during the European campaign alongside Gen. George S. Patton.

Atherton was in Mannheim, Germany the day Germany surrendered unconditionally to the Allied forces, which ended the war in Europe.

On V-E Day in 2014, the Williams News asked Atherton what it was like to experience that day first hand.

Atherton was working at a telephone building and got word the day before that the Armistice would be signed the next day. Atherton recalled another man who he worked with going into the streets that evening to spread the news.

He said, “That wasn’t supposed to be broadcast or anything until after it was signed. Of course I got after him about that. I said, ‘Under normal conditions you would be killed for that information.’ But it was...great hearing, as far as the people were concerned, that the war was over that nothing was done as far as he was concerned.”

Atherton remembered talking to a German woman after the treaty was signed. The woman, like several other people Atherton knew in Germany at that time, thought the news was too good to be true.

“I could see it in her that she was fearful and that she didn’t believe that Hitler was dead,” he said. “It still didn’t settle into people’s minds that it was over with. They were afraid of the German soldiers still being there.”

Atherton spent about three years total in Germany. Prior to the war, Atherton had served in the reserves and National Guard.

“I felt that I needed to,” he said of serving in the military. “It was a responsibility.”

Upon the end of World War II, Atherton found he no longer had a job in New York, so he and Dora headed west with thousands of other Americans in search of opportunity.



They loaded their car and headed to Phoenix to stay with a cousin. While in Phoenix, Atherton hoped to do electrical work but found there were few jobs.

“He supported his family for quite a while by selling his stamps he collected while living in Europe,” Parris said.

Eventually Atherton was hired at a lumberyard in Phoenix.

“People were heading west and there was a lot of construction going on,” Parris said.

The lumber company Atherton worked at transferred him to Prescott, then Cottonwood and finally Williams. During those years, the Atherton family grew to include five young children — Parris, Gwen, Naomi, Ruth and Leona.

The family settled into a small home on Edison Street, where they lived for several years until the lumber company asked him to move to California.

“But he liked it here,” Parris said. “He didn’t want to move.”

Parris said his father then moved the family back to Phoenix, where he purchased a business that crushed rock and used the cuttings to make salt and peper shakers, ash trays and picture frames. He also attended Grand Canyon University to get a degree in the ministry.

Upon completion of his degree, Atherton moved his business back up to Williams, where opened up on Fourth Street.

“His rocks were his first love and he never lost it,” Parris said.

Atherton travelled to Bisbee, Hayden and other old ghost towns throughout the west looking for rocks and collectibles. He eventually moved his business from Fourth Street to a storefront between Second and Third Streets on Route 66 and named the business the Old West/Indian House Rock and Gift Shop.

While running his business, Atherton began putting his ministry degree to work as he began preaching for the Baptist Church. He took his preaching on the road and travelled all over northern Arizona.

“Actually I think his first love was God, the second was minerals,” Parris chuckled.

Atherton was instrumental in getting a new building for the Baptist Church with a donation from the BNSF Railway. He also worked with a rehabilitation facility in Flagstaff that gave job skills to those with disabilities or substance abuse issues.

Atherton’s patriotism was evident where he was frequently seen at Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day ceremonies around Williams.

Atherton was one of approximately 492 United States World War II veterans who died April 10 according to statistics released by the Veteran’s Administration. Of the 16 million who served in World War II, only about 855,070 veterans are still alive.

The Atherton auction includes pottery, curios, antiques, fossils, WWII memorabilia, jewelry, tools and rough materials. It begins at 9 a.m. July 29 and 10 a.m. July 30 at 201 S. Slagel Street in Williams. There will be a one hour preview prior to the sale. Most of the household and antique items will be sold July 29, with the mineral and fossil collection July 30.