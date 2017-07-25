ADOT awards $34 mil for highway improvements on I-40 near Devil Dog Road

Fann Contracting, Inc. (Fann) is ramping up for delivery of a $34 million highway improvement project beginning this month. The project will reconstruct five miles of Interstate 40 near Williams.

Essential to that effort is hiring more than 50 additional workers, comprised of truck drivers, heavy equipment operators and laborers with varying expertise in heavy highway construction.

Six contractors from Arizona, California and North Dakota submitted bids to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) ranging from $34 million to $47 million. Fann was recently awarded the contract as apparent low bidder.

Under terms of the ADOT contract awarded, the first phase of the contract needs to be completed by November 2017 with the second phase concluded by October 2018. Labor needs for this year will continue from now through November and resume in April 2018.



Enhancement will occur on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 40 between Devil Dog Rd. and Williams from milepost 156 to milepost 161. Key elements include removal of existing roadway over two lanes totaling 24-feet wide in each direction, replacement of driving surface with Portland Cement Concrete Pavement (PCCP), and paving asphalt along the shoulders. Culvert, guard rail and bridge deck rehabilitation of the Devil Dog Overpass also will be undertaken. Signage, pavement markings and related work will close out the project next year.

Fann said it has plenty of work for laborers, operators and drivers, according to Garth Bascom, director of human resources for the company. An additional 20 workers are needed for other company ventures and all the employment opportunities are anticipated to be steady, Bascom said.

Specific employees needed for the Devil Dog project and other jobs include heavy equipment operators, truck drivers with Class A or B Commercial Licenses, heavy equipment fuelers and service technicians, tire changers for wheels two to six feet in diameter, and additional flexible skilled and unskilled laborers. Fann provides gap training and an apprentice program, so potential hard workers lacking exact skills are encouraged to apply, Bascom added.

Fann Contracting Inc., was established in Prescott in 1960. It has approximately 250 employees and maintains a large fleet of late-model trucks and heavy equipment. It has a contract range of $50,000 to $50 million and a bonding capacity of up to $50 million per project.

