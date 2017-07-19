Williams 911: week of July 26

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -

• Officers responded to an assault on Railroad Avenue, victim would not prosecute;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to possible fire near golf course, nothing found in area;

• Officers conducted public assist at Clover Hill;

• Officers dealt with items left at swap meet area, as of this morning items removed;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to transients having sexual intercourse at Glassburn Park, one male arrested for sexual indecency;

• Officers arrested a male for littering on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to verbal argument at Love’s, parties separated;

• Officers investigated natural death on Second Street;

• Officers took report of private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo Road and Route 66;

• Officers responded to domestic on Edison Avenue, verbal only;

• Officers responded to barking dog on Pine Street;

• Officers arrested a male on Grand Canyon Boulevard, for possession of marijuana;

• Officers took harassment report on Route 66;

• Officers conducted welfare check on First Street;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers recovered a stolen bike on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to an assault on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to a burglary on Rodeo Road, victim wouldn’t aid in prosecution;

• Officers dealt with mental health issue on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Morse;

• Officers responded to domestic on Sixth Street verbal only;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Sixth Street and Meade, male arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and felony warrant;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to domestic on Garland Prairie, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to salesman going door to door on Homestead;

• Officers tagged an abandon vehicle on Fourth Street and Sherman;

• Officers assisted DPS with non-injury accident on 64 and off ramp 165;

• Officers took report of trespass on Rodeo Road;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Airport Road;

• Officers responded to transient asking for money on Route 66, he was removed from area;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to mental health issue on Fulton, subject transported by Lifeline;

• Officers took report of theft of bike on Hancock;

• Officers responded to trespass on Grant, male arrested for trespassing;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Seventh Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Lost Canyon;

• Officers responded to transient bother customers on Grand Canyon Blvd, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers issued 7 citation and gave out 30 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.