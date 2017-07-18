Williams takes 9/10 District All-Star tourney

Williams 9/10 All-stars won the District 10 championship the first week of July. Players include: Leilahni Mackay, Kai Mortensen, Anastasia Christiansen, Austin Garcia, Jaycie Dent, Lucy Pearson, Geneva Fairlie, Jessica Vazquez, Julissa Nixon, Crystal Nixon, Aspen Bond and Jessie Prosser.
