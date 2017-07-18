Through the Sage offers a lesson in fashion

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — There’s a flair of eccentricity and good vibes as soon as one walks through the doors of Through the Sage, one of Williams’ newest downtown shops.

Through the Sage opened May 13, just in time for Memorial Day, the end of school and vacation time for many American families. Owners Deborah Salac and Elaine Stockton said the reception from both, the town and customers, has been positive.

“It has been very good so far,” Stockton said.

Salac and Stockton co-own the store. Friends with similar interests, the idea for the store was conceived over a cup of coffee. Stockton was familiar with Williams from working with and helping in the Shane Knight Gallery, before it doors closed. Stockton said Williams is the perfect location for the type of store they visualized.

Through the Sage offers ‘a unique collection of fashion, fine art, jewelry and collectibles presented with Western warmth, personal attention and affordable prices,’ according to its website.



Stockton and Salac agree, fashion is more than just clothing worn by people.

“Fashion is so much more," Stockton said. “It is clothing but it’s also art, decorations and everything we use to adorn our bodies, our homes, our store and anything else.”

Salac has a background in fashion and both women have a passion for travel and collecting beautiful things, including art, jewelry, clothing and decorative pieces. They decided to incorporate their love of art into the store and now feature a small contemporary art gallery in the back section. Many of the pieces, the design and decorations in the gallery and the store are from the women’s private collections.

Through the Sage is located at 238 W. Route 66 and is open 11 a.m. — 8 p.m. every day except Tuesday.