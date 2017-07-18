Registration open for Flagstaff NJB basketball program

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Registration has begun for the fall Flagstaff National Junior Basketball (NJB) program. The program is open to northern Arizona youth who are interested in playing in a local basketball league. Youth in grades three through eight are divided into age appropriate teams. Once-a-week practices begin Aug. 21, with games every Saturday until Nov. 4.

At the end of the regular season, each age division selects an All-Star team to play games in Phoenix. A national All-Star tournament culminates the winter season.

NJB is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 1984 by Dennis Murphy, Jr. As a coach at Garden Grove High School in Orange County, California, Murphy had the vision of creating a youth basketball league based on sportsmanship and player development.

NJB has blossomed into a national youth league with over 25,000 participants in six states.

NJB’s philosophy is to acquaint players with the fundamentals of the game and teach proper shooting, passing, dribbling and defense. The program aims to teach good sportsmanship and teamwork concepts during the season. To insure that each team is equal in talent and size, the organization implements a draft system throughout the entire program.

Cost for the program is $170, which includes uniforms and team photographs.

Flagstaff NJB also has a high school program that begins at the end of November. The high school league offers high competition and skill training for players in grades 9-12 who did not make their high school team.

More details and registration information can be found at www.flagstaff-njb.com.