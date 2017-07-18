Photo highlights: Second Saturday Artwalk a hit in downtown Williams

The Gallery in Williams and Mountain Home Art Gallery in downtown Williams host artisans taking part in the Second Saturday Art Walk July 8. The art walks run through the summer, taking place Aug. 12, Sept. 9 and Oct. 14. Event goers enjoy free food, beverages and live music.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.