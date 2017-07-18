Obituary: Tracy Lynn Wygal

Tracy Lynn Wygal passed away July 11, 2017 in Camp Verde, Arizona.

Tracy was born in Hollywood, California to William and Evelyn Boren. Tracy lived for her family and friends. She loved her sons unconditionally and gave her love willingly to all. Tracy’s unbounded happiness and selflessness affected everyone around her. She was known for her kindness, caring and empathy. We will never forget such a beautiful woman, inside and out. Tracy was loved by all who knew her. She will be missed. Tracy is survived by her husband, Tad, sons Logan Wygal and William Sinaga, mother Evelyn Boren, sister Kim Boren, nieces Lauren Herera, Jordy Borton, Savannah McReynolds, Heaven Hunt, Kate Wygal and nephews Clifton McReynolds, Ryan Burton and Max Wygal.

A service will be held Saturday, July 22, at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Williams. A reception will be held following the service at Community United Methodist Church in Williams.