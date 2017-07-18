Obituary: Espiridion "Petie” Garcia

Espiridion "Petie” Garcia was born February 10, 1936. His proud parents were Jose and Maria Garcia. Petie was a resident of Williams, Arizona from 1941 through July 15, 2017.

Petie was the eighth child of the twelve born to the Garcia family. His main occupation was janitorial work in numerous bars and side jobs around town. Petie enjoyed walking his entire life, allowing him to see and talk to all of his neighbors he came across. Often during these walks; Petie would go to the cemetery and clean up his parents’ and siblings’ grave sites. Petie had an awesome sense of humor which enabled him to joke with all. No one was ever a stranger to him. All were loved with a smile. Safeway employees were his best. Often shouting to everyone because he was deaf, he looked forward to their daily adventures together.

Petie is survived by his two sisters Amparo "Ann" Wells and Gloria Hudgins and his two brothers Jose and Pete from Washington state. There are also numerous nephews and nieces.

A very special thanks go to Felipe and Veronica Garcia for being his caregivers for the last 10 years. They would take numerous trips from Flagstaff to Williams to check up on him and help him with whatever he needed.

Holy Rosary will take place Monday, July 24, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. followed by funeral mass at 11 a.m. Both services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 900 W Grant Ave, Williams. Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.