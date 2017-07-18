Nation of Patriots rolls through Williams

Jump to content
Photo by Wendy Howell.
Nation of Patriots riders arrive in Williams July 8.
Photo by Wendy Howell
A rider drives the flag through Williams before heading north to Tusayan and the Grand Canyon.
Riders on the annual Nation of Patriots Tour returned to Williams July 13 for the national passing the flag event. The flag and riders will arrived in Williams from Kingman and Seligman, via Route 66.
