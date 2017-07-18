Letter: Williams is Awesome series ends on high note

To the editor:

This past Thursday, the last Williams is Awesome presentation was held at the city council chambers. Enthusiastic participants learned about trees on the Kaibab and how you can tell the age of a tree by counting the rings. They also were able to take part in securing a core sample from a tree outside the library.

This has been an exciting series, thanks to Neil Weintraub and the Forest Service interns who are working with him this year. We’re looking forward to expanding the programming next year, and learning even more about this wonderful area.

Thanks again, Neil. And thanks to everyone who took the time to attend our programs.

Andrea Dunn Williams Public Library