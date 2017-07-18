Letter: New city manager adding value to the community

To the editor:

After reading this past week’s paper and specifically, the story about the City Budget, I am writing to say something I should have said sooner…

Our new City Manager Skylor Miller has been on the job for just about a year now. The budget looks good! Making more, spending less and getting more done around town. What a morale boost he has brought to our little town. Several City employees have expressed their appreciation for his management style.

I have seen him after hours, coaching the kids on the ball fields. I have seen him painting city structures. He fits more into each day than most. He is part of our community in the truest sense, not just an employee.

His wife, Danielle, also became involved in the community almost immediately. She has done community volunteering, works the little league cookshack, picks up litter around town with Skylor, works locally and recently volunteered for the Habitat for Humanity Show. (she was spectacular, by the way)

Their kids excel in school, partake in sports and are some of the nicest kids I’ve ever met.

The Miller Family is a valuable addition to Williams.

Mr. Mayor and council members, I applaud you. You looked at a field of applicants and were able to recognize someone who would truly add to our community. You saw his skills, his integrity and his willingness to work hard. You recognized his family values and sincere interest in making Williams a better, more cohesive community for families and businesses. Decisions like hiring Skylor Miller are what will drive us to a successful future. Thank you for seeing his potential and hiring the best candidate for the job.

Sincerely,

Kerry-Lynn Moede, owner, The Historic Yellow House; city of Williams Parks & Rec commissioner, Williams Alliance for the Arts Board member; Kiwanis Club member; Greater Williams Community Fund adjunct member; Clean & Beautiful member; Women Of Williams member and Habitat for Humanity volunteer