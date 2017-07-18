Letter: Military men and women should know how to present flag

To the editor:

On July 4, I was standing on Route 66 wearing my Marine Corps uniform waiting to watch the parade. Many people of all ages thanked me for my service and I proudly shook their hands. I am a retired U.S. Marine and have respect for the flag of the United States of America.

A small Color Guard in the parade approached carrying the American flag and another flag. As they got closer I noticed that the American flag was on the left side instead of the right side. They were carried by former military men. This upset me!

I have honored our country’s flag for 84 years, spent time in combat in Korea to protect it. I’m still a Marine and I respect the American flag. At my age I would fight for it again!

When military men don’t know how to present the flag properly I’m disgusted. I’ve been a U.S. Marine since January 1951. Sixty-six years later I am still a Marine and respecting our American flag.

Once a Marine, always a Marine.

Robert J. Herman, USMC