Letter: Military men and women should know how to present flag

Photo by Loretta Yerian.
To the editor:
On July 4, I was standing on Route 66 wearing my Marine Corps uniform waiting to watch the parade. Many people of all ages thanked me for my service and I proudly shook their hands. I am a retired U.S. Marine and have respect for the flag of the United States of America.
A small Color Guard in the parade approached carrying the American flag and another flag. As they got closer I noticed that the American flag was on the left side instead of the right side. They were carried by former military men. This upset me!
I have honored our country’s flag for 84 years, spent time in combat in Korea to protect it. I’m still a Marine and I respect the American flag. At my age I would fight for it again!
When military men don’t know how to present the flag properly I’m disgusted. I’ve been a U.S. Marine since January 1951. Sixty-six years later I am still a Marine and respecting our American flag.
Once a Marine, always a Marine.
Robert J. Herman, USMC
Comments
