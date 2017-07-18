Fire restrictions lifted on Coconino and Kaibab National Forests

After significant widespread rain helped decrease fire danger, all of Coconino and Kaibab National Forests in northern Arizona have lifted all campfire and smoking restrictions.

Kaibab National Forest lifted restrictions July 17 and Coconino National Forest lifted its restrictions July 18.

Forest managers typically lift fire restrictions when at least a half inch of precipitation has been received over more than two-thirds of the forests. To date, many areas of both forests have received much more than the needed amount of precipitation.

“With the monsoon moisture we have received, the decreasing fire danger, and the availability of many firefighting resources, fire officials on both forests collaboratively decided it is the appropriate time to lift all fire restrictions for the Coconino and Kaibab,” said Jason Clawson, fire staff officer for the Kaibab National Forest. “Fire restrictions are a great tool for us in preventing unwanted, human-caused fires, and we’d like to thank our visitors for their vigilance in being cautious with potential ignition sources while recreating in the forests.”

Coconino and Kaibab forests implemented campfire and smoking restrictions on June 13, in order to protect public health and reduce preventable, human-caused wildfires. While fire restrictions are lifted, forest officials said visitors are still expected to use caution with campfires and other potential ignition sources and reminded the public that campfires should always be completely extinguished and never left unattended or abandoned.

More information is available at www.coconinonationalforest.us and www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab.