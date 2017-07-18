Community calendar: week of July 19

Methodist Church Vacation Bible school team presents Maker Fun Factory July 31- Aug. 3

The Williams Community United Methodist Church vacation Bible school team presents Maker Fun Factory July 31-Aug. 3 from 5:30 -8:30 p.m. at 127 W. Sherman Ave. in Williams for ages pre-k to eighth grade. More information is available from VBS coordinators Barb Parenteau at (928) 635-4393 or Jennifer Cox at (928) 635-4630.

Bearizona After Dark July 22 & Aug. 19

Bearizona After Dark takes place July 22 and Aug. 19 with happy hour, a sunset tour, program animal meet and greet and a private flashlight tour. Fee is $50 per person. Participants must be 21 years of age and older. The event is not included in Bearizona membership. More information and to purchase tickets is available at bearizona.com.

Bingo night with the VFW every other Thursday

The VFW to Matthew James Broehm Post 12128 will hold Bingo night at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant Ave. (Walker Hall) on July 13 and July 27.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the first game starts at 5:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be for sale. Participants must be 18 to win. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0930.



Grand Canyon Friends of NRA hosting banquet July 29

The Grand Canyon Friends of NRA will hold a banquet July 29 at Elephant Rocks Golf Course, which will include a steak dinner, live silent auctions, games and raffles, with more than 25 firearms up for grabs.

Tickets available at Williams Wear or by calling Patty Williams (928) 853-4974.

Airport Fly-in and pancake breakfast Sept. 9

Performance Air Group is hosting a fly-in and pancake breakfast Sept. 9 at the H.A. Clark airport in Williams. The EAA Young Eagles will also be giving children free airplane rides during the event. More information can be found by calling Chad Thomas at (480) 296-3305.

MOPs Summer Play Dates

The Mothers of Preschoolers next meet July 5 for a field trip to Keyhole Sink. The next trip is July 19 at Cataract Park. The group meets at the Northwoods Church, 100 Pinecrest Trl., Williams. More information can be found by calling (928) 635-8911.

Williams Star Party July 28

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the City of Williams, will host a Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Glassburn Park, in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot. Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the Moon, planets and other celestial objects.

Williams Aquatic Center Swim Lessons July 5 - July 28

The Williams Aquatic Center is beginning the second session of swim lessons beginning July 5. There will be two time slots: 8:30-9 a.m. and 9-9:30 a.m. Cost is $27. Call (928)635-3005 to signup. The pool is located at 320 W. Railroad Ave., Williams.

Flagstaff Kennel Club AKC Dog Show is July 22-23

Flagstaff Kennel Club AKC Dog Show is returning to Cureton Park July 22-23. The public is welcome to attend, free of charge, however we are sorry the AKC rules do not allow unentered dogs on the show grounds.

WUSD Governing Board meeting July 12

The WUSD Governing Board meets bimonthly with the next meeting July 12 at 6 p.m. at the Culinary Room at Williams High School. Agendas and meeting dates are posted on the WUSD website. Parents and other community members are invited to attend.

Life after Loss Support Groups July 6 and 20

Life After Loss Support Group will meet Thursday, July 6 and again July 20. Support groups are for individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one under any circumstances. New attendees must call (928) 779-1227 to register.