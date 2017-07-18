City continues to address water storage concerns

Williams City Council is moving forward in its efforts to provide more water storage in the city by asking water engineering firm Hazen and Sawyer to evaluate the 100-year old Tabor Street tank and other components of city’s water system.

Engineer Doug Kobrick addressed the council at its July 13 meeting and advised them of the progress the firm made in addressing water storage and treat ment concerns of the city.

Kobrick said the firm is looking at four projects for the city which include evaluating the Tabor Street tank, addressing the water treatment plant hydraulic issue, the waste water treatment plant water conversion project and the water treatment plant recovery project.

Kobrick said the city is served by seven storage tanks in four different water surface zones. Each zone operates separately.

“Some zones have more than enough tanks, some probably don’t have enough storage,” Kobrick said.

Kobrick said the tanks are mostly located on hills in the southern portion of the city with the main part of the system in zone one, which is served by two tanks at the water treatment plant and one at Third Street.

West of that zone are three tanks that serve the golf course area, several motels and a gas station.

In the middle of town, there is a small zone that is served by the Tabor Tank. Kobrick said his firm recommends not replacing that tank which a previous city contractor advised the council to replace.

“We looked at it and it’s too expensive,” Kobrick said. “It doesn’t really get the pressure in that part of the system that you need if you want to have a tank serve that part of the city. The tank is actually too low and the tank they designed is too big.”

Kobrick said only 10 houses are connected to the aging tank and if a replacement tank is installed in that location, site work would be cost prohibitive and water will sit in the tank for up to two weeks, which could create water quality problems.

“What we think is that you actually need more water in zone 1,” he said. “We think you need anywhere from between a half million and 1 million in additional storage for the main part of the system.”

Kobrick said the Tabor Street zone could actually be better served by a smaller tank at a higher elevation.

“You could put a new small tank to serve that area that is high enough that those people could have adequate water pressure and then abandon the existing Tabor Tank.”

The city council decided to go with Kobrick’s recommendation for a smaller 35,000 gallon tank at a new location above Tabor Street and asked Kobrick to create a plan to fit the city’s budget.

Kobrick said Hazen and Sawyer will put that as a priority and continue work on the water reuse connection at the wastewater plant, figure out a plan for additional water storage in Zone 1, work with Arizona Department of Environmental Quality on the water recovery study and help update the city’s water plan.