AzMerit scores to be released to parents

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Parents of Williams Unified School District students will get the AzMERIT assessment at student registration July 18-19 or by mail.

Williams Unified School District Superintendent Rick Honsinger advises that the district’s school AzMERIT reports are starting to trickle in and student reports are going out to parents. The official results are embargoed by the Arizona Department of Education from the general public and the media until the end of August, he said.

This is the first year that schools will be graded under the new A-F Accountability Plan. This was the third time students took AzMERIT, but the scores from the last two years had no accountability impact because the state held off on issuing letter grades as it transitioned to the new test.

Educators say the AzMERIT is much more rigorous than Arizona’s Instrument to Measure Standards (AIMS), the test it replaced.

AzMERIT scores are divided into four performance levels: “minimally proficient,” partially proficient,” “proficient” and “highly proficient.” A student earns a passing score if they test proficient or above. The test is administered in grades 3-11 and consists of a math and reading portion

Students who are found to be proficient or highly proficient are considered to be passing.



Schools will be graded A through F based on the growth of students who are non-proficient. Administrators state the more improvement between school years, the more points a school will get. Schools will also get points for improvement in proficient and highly proficient students, but not as many as for the non-proficient students.

Honsinger said the final overall school scores are being calculated and will be released in August.