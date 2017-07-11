Williams celebrates Fourth of July

Photo by Loretta Yerian.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Residents and visitors joined together to celebrate Independence Day, July 4.
The town was a buzz with a variety of entertainment options throughout the day. A Carnival sponsored by the City of Williams was held at Cureton Park offering games, a watermelon eating contest, dunk tank, face painting and photo booth. A free swim was hosted by the Grand Canyon Deer Farm and Rod's Steakhouse at the Williams Aquatic Center and a variety show at the Babbitt-Polson Community Stage boasted traditional folklorico dancing, trick roping and musicians.
For those needing to cool down later in the afternoon, the Methodist Church offered an old-time ice cream social with a myriad of flavors to chose from. The American Legion held a barbeque and horseshoe tournament and at 5:30 p.m the community gathered for prayer. Bob Dunagan kicked off the parade at 6 p.m. with more than 50 floats and entries.
At 9 p.m. the community enjoyed its first fireworks show in 10 years.
