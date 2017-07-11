Wheels to freedom: Williams couple donates motorized wheelchair

Dick Boline does not live in Williams, but his regular visits to the town to see his daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Joe Osborne, have made him feel loved by the community.

The retired oil company contractor retired to Surprise, Arizona several years ago from Minnesota. In Surprise he has access to warm weather and premier health facilities that help him monitor his diabetes and other medical needs.

During a recent visit to Williams, Boline attended his granddaughter’s softball game. While at the game, Don and Michelle Mackay observed Boline walking towards the field. Boline struggled to navigate through the sand using his cane for balance.

“I saw him at the field and he had the same walker that my mother had,” Don said.

Don’s mother, Margaret Mackay, passed away two years ago. Don moved to Williams when his mother was ill and purchased a motorized scooter to help her run errands and visit with friends.

“She couldn’t walk, so I got her the scooter so she could zip through the grocery stores and go where she wanted,” he said.

After Margaret passed, Don was uncertain about what he should do with the scooter.

“I didn’t want to sell it, it just didn’t feel right,” he said. “But then when I saw him (Boline), I knew what I should do.”

Don approached Boline and asked him if he would be interested in the scooter.

“I said ‘I have something for you,’” he said. “They were the nicest people in the world and I knew it was something my mom would want him to have.”

Don retrieved the scooter from his garage that day and brought it to the Osborne’s home. The met with their church family who got the scooter running by replacing the batteries.

“He has taken it everywhere already,” Joe Osborne said. “He goes up and down the driveway, over the field and up to the school.”

Boline plans to take the scooter back to Surprise when the weather cools down. He has plans to drive it to nearby stores such as Lowe’s.

“I decided to call it (the scooter), Freedom,” he said.

Mackay said he is thrilled to have found someone who really needs the scooter.

“I’m just so happy that they really, really need it,” he said. “It’s perfect.”