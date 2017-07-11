Pets strut their stuff at annual Pets on Parade

Photo by Wendy Howell.

  • Originally Published: July 11, 2017 11:17 a.m.

    • WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Williams Recreation Center saw a variety of pets including dogs, goats, turkey, snails and snakes on display at the annual Pets on Parade June 22.

