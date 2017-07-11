Obituary: Lola Beatrice ‘Bea’ Johnson

Lola Beatrice “Bea” Johnson passed away peacefully in Phoenix, Arizona June 24, 2017. She was born Nov. 25, 1932 in Saffell, Arkansas and was married to George Johnson for more than 67 years. Bea lived and raised her family in the Williams area for more than 55 years. Besides her husband, she left behind five children Joyce Colf (Daniel), Gary Johnson (Kathy), Dennis Johnson (Carol), Sheldon Johnson (Donna) and Peggy McCahan (John). Bea had eight grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and six great, great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the United Methodist Church July 15, 2017 at 10 a.m.