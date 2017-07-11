Locals donate blood July 6

Photo by Loretta Yerian.
St. Joseph Catholic Church hosted a community blood drive July 6. The next blood drives take place Sept. 23 at North County Health Care in Williams and Nov. 13 at Williams High School.
