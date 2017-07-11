Locals donate blood July 6

Bernie Hiemenz donates blood at St. Joseph Catholic Church July 6. The church sponsored a Williams Community Blood Drive at the mobile donation center. The next blood drives take place Sept. 23 at North County Health Care in Williams and Nov. 13 at Williams High School.

Photo by Loretta Yerian.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: July 11, 2017 1:43 p.m.

