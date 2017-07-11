Letter: Williams is Awesome series continues

To the editor:

Partnering with the Kaibab National Forest, the Williams Public Library will present one more program in the Williams is Awesome series. The final program will take place July 13 at 3:30 p.m. in the council chambers. Interns with the Forest Service will discuss local tree identification and tree aging techniques.

Last Thursday’s program introduced an immature Coopers Hawk named Blue, and his handler. A lively and informative question and answer session followed, providing a wealth of information about hawks and their lifestyle.

The first program focused on local outdoor recreation resources, highlighting hiking, camping, fishing and camping opportunities on the Kaibab.

Once again, we invite you to come find out how awesome Williams is.

Andrea Dunn

Williams Public Library