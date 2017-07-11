Letter: Fourth of July fireworks a success

To the editor:
On July 4, the Williams Fire Department initiated a fireworks show after a 10-year hiatus.
The show went very well and no fires or injuries occurred. The planning effort for the show began in April and included our city partners (Williams Police Department, Williams Recreation Center and the street and water departments), business representatives, community members, Ash Fork Fire Department, Junipine Fire Department, Sherwood Forest Fire Department, Arizona Department of Forestry, Kaibab National Forest Service, ADOT, National Weather Service, FAA, DPS, Life Line Ambulance and Coconino Emergency Management.
The goal was to ensure the safety and well being of residents, visitors and the surrounding forest. The key parameters (to form our go or no go decision) of the show included the cooperation of the weather, the availability of resources and the site location. By complying with regulatory issues, efficiently using our available resources and strong interagency cooperation, all parties were able to ensure a safe show.
The Williams Fire Department would like to thank everyone who helped to make this event a success. We would especially like to express our thanks to our fire department members and their families who committed so much time and energy to this endeavor. We are very proud to be associated with people who care so deeply about their community.
Chase Pearson
Fire Chief
and John D. Moede
Assistant Fire Chief
