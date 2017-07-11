Kindercamp preps next generation of students

Students attending Kindercamp get a lesson in horticulture.

Submitted photo

Students attending Kindercamp get a lesson in horticulture.

  • Originally Published: July 11, 2017 3:01 p.m.

    • WILLIAMS, Ariz. - During Kindercamp students learned about where produce comes from, met with firefighters and enjoyed a day at Bearizona, among other activities and lessons.

    Photo Gallery

    Kindercamp 2017

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.