Community calendar: week of July 12

Bingo night with the VFW every other Thursday

The VFW to Matthew James Broehm Post 12128 will hold Bingo night at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant Ave. (Walker Hall) on July 13 and July 27.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the first game starts at 5:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be for sale. Participants must be 18 to win. More information is available by calling (928) 225-0930.



Grand Canyon Friends of NRA hosting banquet July 29

The Grand Canyon Friends of NRA will hold a banquet July 29 at Elephant Rocks Golf Course, which will include a steak dinner, live silent auctions, games and raffles, with more than 25 firearms up for grabs.

Tickets available at Williams Wear or by calling Patty Williams (928) 853-4974.

Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce networking mixer July 13

The Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce will host a networking mixer July 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Grand Canyon Brewing Co. $10 for members, $15 for non-members.

More information is available at www.flagstaffchamber or by calling (928) 774-4505.

Airport Fly-in and pancake breakfast Sept. 9

Performance Air Group is hosting a fly-in and pancake breakfast Sept. 9 at the H.A. Clark airport in Williams. The EAA Young Eagles will also be giving children free airplane rides during the event. More information can be found by calling Chad Thomas at (480) 296-3305.

MOPs Summer Play Dates

The Mothers of Preschoolers next meet July 5 for a field trip to Keyhole Sink. The next trip is July 19 at Cataract Park. The group meets at the Northwoods Church, 100 Pinecrest Trl., Williams. More information can be found by calling (928) 635-8911.

Williams Star Party July 28

Members of the Coconino Astronomical Society, in conjunction with the City of Williams, will host a Star Party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Glassburn Park, in the natural area west of Rod’s Steakhouse parking lot. Several large telescopes will be on hand to view the Moon, planets and other celestial objects.

Vacation Bible School coming to Methodist Church July 30-August 3

The Williams Community United Methodist Church is having Vacation Bible School August 3-7. The theme is Maker Fun Factory. The church is located at 127 W. Sherman Ave. in Williams.

Williams Aquatic Center Swim Lessons July 5 - July 28

The Williams Aquatic Center is beginning the second session of swim lessons beginning July 5. There will be two time slots: 8:30-9 a.m. and 9-9:30 a.m. Cost is $27. Call (928)635-3005 to signup. The pool is located at 320 W. Railroad Ave., Williams.

Olsen’s Barrel Racing Series returns July 15

The Olsen’s Barrel Racing Series returns to Williams July 15.

Turns and Wraps Dog Agility Show July 15-16

The Turns and Wraps Dog Agility show will be at Cureton Park July 15-16. .

Flagstaff Kennel Club AKC Dog Show is July 22-23

Flagstaff Kennel Club AKC Dog Show is returning to Cureton Park July 22-23. The public is welcome to attend, free of charge, however we are sorry the AKC rules do not allow unentered dogs on the show grounds.

Bingo July 20

St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church is hosting a bingo night July 20. Participants must be over 18. Doors open at 4:30. Food and drinks available for purchase. The church is located at 202 W. Grant Ave., Williams.

WUSD Governing Board meeting July 12

The WUSD Governing Board meets bimonthly with the next meeting July 12 at 6 p.m. at the Culinary Room at Williams High School. Agendas and meeting dates are posted on the WUSD website. Parents and other community members are invited to attend.

Life after Loss Support Groups July 6 and 20

Life After Loss Support Group will meet Thursday, July 6 and again July 20. Support groups are for individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one under any circumstances. New attendees must call (928) 779-1227 to register.

Williams Rec Center movie nights

The Rec Center is hosting several summer movie nights. The movies will begin at 6 p.m. on July 5, 12, 19 and 26. The Rec Center is located at 300 W. Railroad Ave., Williams.

Shoe drive challenge extended to Aug. 1

SAVE Meant to Rescue has extended its shoe drive challenge to Aug. 1. All proceeds to benefit Save- Meant to Rescue. Collection boxes are at National Bank of Arizona, Old Trails and Safeway

VFW hosts Bingo night at St. John’s July 13 and July 27

VFW Matthew James Broehm Post 12128 will host a Bingo night at St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant (Walker Hall) on the following Thursdays, July 13 and July 27. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the first game at 5:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be for sale. Bingo will take place every second and fourth Thursday. Participants must be 18.

More information is available by calling (928) 225-0930.

Williams Lions Club Community Birthday Calendars are back

This latest edition of a tradition of Williams is now available. by contacting any Lions Club member or calendar chair Denis Kirkley at (928) 814-2166. Calendars will also be available From Lion Patty Williams at Williams Wear inside Buck’s Place. The cost is $10 each.

For 100 years the Lions Clubs International has been serving the people of the world. This year, the Williams Lions Club is celebrating the 50th issue of the Williams Lions Club Community Birthday Calendar.

Williams Sportsman’s Club 2017 fall pistol raffle

The Williams Sportsman’s Club 2017 fall pistol raffle will take place Sept. 4 at the Williams Shooting Range. The pistol is a Ruger ® LC9s Centerfire, 9 mm, semi-automatic. Ticket donations are $5 each or five for $20. Winner must comply with all Arizona firearm laws. Tickets are available at Williams Wear, 117 Route 66, Williams. More information is available by calling (928) 848-8139 or (928) 380-6027.

Flagstaff Arts Council Fun Town Summer Circus takes place July 10 - July 28

The Flagstaff Arts Council is excited to announce the fourth annual FunTown Summer Circus Camp at the Coconino Center for the Arts July 10-28. At the camp, children and youth (ages 7-13) learn circus skills such as stilt walking, acro balance, tumbling, clowning, aerial dance, trapeze, juggling and more. More information can be found by contacting Elizabeth Vogler at evogler@flagartscouncil.org or (928) 779-2300 ext. 109.

Saturday Market

The Williams Saturday Market has begun. Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Our Mountain Home Gallery at 428 W. Route 66 people can purchase homemade, home baked and home grown items as well as farm fresh local eggs, produce, honey, baked breads, pastries and jewelry. More information can be found by contacting Mary at (419) 825-5745.

Nation of Patriots arrives July 13

The 2017 Nation of Patriots event will pass through Williams July 13.



Any monetary donation or auction items are appreciated for the event. More information is available by contacting Diana J. Croteau at (928) 637-4646.

The Nation of Patriots ride crosses the United States beginning on Memorial Day and ending on Labor Day.

Riders will have a veteran ceremony in Monument Park at 5:30 p.m. and a dinner fundraiser with entertainment at 6 p.m. at Wild West Junction.



All monies raised in Arizona will remain in Arizona to help Veteran Families. Last year the group raised over $13,000 and helped five veteran families in Northern Arizona with much needed expenses.





Any monetary donation or auction items are appreciated for the event. More information is available by contacting Diana J. Croteau at (928) 637-4646.

Zumba class Monday nights

The Williams Lions Club will hold a ‘fun’ raiser Zumba class every Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Rec Center. July 3 will kick up a bit with Megan, an instructor at the Flagstaff YMCA, leading the fun. On July 4, join a flash mob dance in the street at the end of the parade.

Drop-ins are welcome, a $5 donation is requested.

Historic photos of Williams businesses needed

The Williams Historic Photo Project is looking for old photos of local business buildings. They are interested in both exterior and interior views to add to their archives. Photos can either be donated, or scanned and returned. Anyone with photos to share can bring them to the Williams Public Library or call Andrea Dunn at (928) 635-2263.

W.A.A.G low cost spay and neuter

The W.A.A.G program provides transportation and pre/post surgery care for cats and dogs. More information is available from flyers located around town or by calling W.A.A.G at (928) 635-2595.

Summer Saturday Artwalks

Williams Second Saturday Artwalk season kicks off this month in downtown Williams. The ArtWalk will stretch from Union 76 Auto Care at the west end of town to the new SignCarver.com at the east end. This year’s ArtWalk dates are August 12, September 9 and October 14. The Gallery in Williams throws a party, with free food, beverage and live music, and is a good starting point with maps to all ArtWalk locations available. More information is available from Williams Alliance for the Arts at (928) 351-7665.

Junior shooting program

John Ivens Post 42 is starting a Junior Shooting Sports Air Rifle program for ages 9 through 19. More information is available from Scott Miller at (928) 853-9768.

Basic Archery clinic

On Aug. 12 Coconino County Parks and Rec will host a Basic Archery Clinic. The clinic takes place at Cureton Park, 601 N. Grand Canyon Blvd. Williams from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn the basics of bows and arrows using equipment specifically designed for the beginning archer. No previous archery experience necessary. All archery equipment is provided. The cost is $34 for adults and $20 for youth ages eight and older. Participants must bring a lunch. Water bottle and sunscreen are recommended. More information or to register visit coconino.az.gov/RecPrograms.

Salvation Army Assistance

The Salvation Army provides rent and utility assistance to residents of Williams, Valle, Ash Fork and Seligman. Those needing housing assistance or utilities help can call for an appointment with Patricia Helgeson at (928) 221-3577.

Kiwanis Club seeking vendors

The Kiwanis Club’s Gateway to the Grand Canyon Arts and Craft Fair is seeking vendors. This event is a major fundraising effort by the Kiwanis in order to sponsor activities for the youth of Williams. More information is available from Judith at (928) 635-9028 or Harry at (928) 635-1441.

CodeRED alerts

CodeRED is a free emergency notification service provided to all residents within Williams and Coconino County. Recipients are notified of emergencies and general notifications through phone calls, texts messages, emails and social media. More information and to enroll is available at www.williamsaz.gov under CodeRED.

SAVE-MTR teams up with Amazon Smile to help animals in need

Amazon Smile is a simple and automatic way for people to support their favorite charitable organization every time they shop, at no cost to the person. Amazon will donate a portion of the purchase price to SAVE-MTR if you go to Amazon Smile and follow directions on how to create the account. When asked to choose your charity type, type in SAVE-MTR and you will automatically be directed to the site.

Quit Smoking

Coconino County Health Department has a support group to help those who want to stop smoking. The group meets one hour each week for six weeks. Discounts and and free supplies are available for attendees. A special group for 18-24 year-olds also meets. More information can be found at (928) 679-7266.

Pregnant women and new parent support

North Country Healthcare is offering a Health Start Program for pregnant women and new mothers. A community health worker works with families to provide development education and information about AHCCCS, WIC and other services. The worker provides emotional/physical support for a new mother. More information can be found at 1(800)508-0292.

Child care providers needed

The Children in My Home program recruits, trains and offers financial assistance for individuals to start a child care business in their home and complete state certification. The program is supported by the United Way and Association for Supportive child Care. More information can be found at (928)714-1716.

Big Brothers Big Sisters in Williams needs adults

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff is once again matching student “littles” with adult “bigs” in Williams. The group meets every Thursday at Williams Elementary-Middle School from 3:45-5:45 p.m. Students are waiting to be matched with an adult. More information is available from Laurel Clohessy at laurel@bbbsf.com or (928) 774-0649 ext 212.

SAVE-Meant to Rescue monthly meetings first Wednesday of every month

SAVE-Meant to Rescue monthly meetings take place the first Wednesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. at Walker Hall, located next to St. John’s Episcopal-Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grant Ave., Williams. All are welcome.

More inforamtion is available by calling (928) 635-4726 or at www.williampetrescue.com.

Cancer support group

A new cancer support group will start meeting on the first Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Williams Health Care Center, 301 S. Seventh St. The group is open to cancer survivors, the newly diagnosed, those in treatment, caregivers or anyone who would like to encourage people dealing with any form of the disease. More information is available from Dianne Pender at (928) 607-0471 or dpender@tabletoptelephone.com.

VFW Ladies Auxiliary accepting new members

The Matthew James Broehm Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12128 in Williams is seeking new members for the Ladies Auxiliary. Current members of another post are welcome to transfer. New members must have served in a foreign war or qualify through eligible family members. The post meets every second Thursday of the month at 117 W. Route 66, Suite 190 in Williams. More information is available from Rose Yaw at (928) 635-4775.