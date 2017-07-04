Williams Fire Department receives grant for flashlights

Members of the Williams Fire Department received new firefighting lights through a recent grant. Each member of the Williams Fire Department (WFD) obtained one of these lights through a grant from the 100 Club of Arizona’s Safety Enhancement Stipend program. These flashlights directly contribute to the safety and capability of WFD members. The WFD thanks the 100 Club for their continued support of first responders across Arizona.
