Obituary: Lorri Marie Ham

Lorri Marie Ham passed away June 20, 2017 at home in the presence of her mother, friends and care givers.

Her health had deteriorated after suffering a stroke in February. Lorri was born in Williams on May 16, 1959. She attended school in Williams and worked for awhile at KC Hilites. She and her family moved to Yuma in 2003.

She was preceded in death by her father, Herrbert Ham. Lorri leaves behind a her mother, Mancy Ham of Yuma and her brother, Marvin of Denver, Colorado.

She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church where a memorial service will be held at a later date. A guestbook can be signed at www.legacy.com/obituaries/yumasun.