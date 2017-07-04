Community fund announces grant recipients

The Greater Williams Community Fund (GWCF) put on its annual grant presentation and donor recognition reception June 21 at the Williams Visitors Center and awarded $9,575 to area service organizations.

Linda and Chuck Eaton started the fund in 2005 in memory of their son Kevin Twitty, who died three years earlier at age 25. The fund is a community fund that is associated with the Arizona Community Foundation of Flagstaff, a nonprofit organization that manages the money.

The grant fund was established to advance a culture of community giving and provide financial support programs that serve the greater Williams area, including Parks, Ash Fork and Valle. The fund has grown to almost $228,018, with 5 percent of the interest each year going toward grants.

Since inception, the fund has awarded more than $78,300 in grants. This year the group awarded grants to the following eight nonprofit organizations:

Williams Photo Project was awarded the Kevin Twitty Memorial Award to create displays to teach the public about Williams history through Living History displays ($1,780);

Williams Fire Dept. — $2,020 for the purchase of new fire helmets and Nomex firefighting hoods for the all-volunteer fire department;

Williams Alliance for the Arts - $650 to fund a stage performance for the elementary/middle school students;

Arizona Science Center - $1,000; for hands-on science programing at Williams Elementary-Middle School;

Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona: $525 to provide three financial assistance scholarships;

Williams Senior Center: $2,000 towards the senior food programs;

Matthew James Broehm VFW Auxiliary Post 12128 - $1,000 for the purchase of metal Veteran grave markers and flags on Memorial Day, Veterans Day and other appropriate days and

United Way of Northern Arizona: $600 to support costs associated with Literacy Kits, classroom supplies and student assessments for the Williams Kindercamp.

The goal of GWCF is to raise 1 million dollars that would produce $50,000 in yearly grants. Every $200,000 creates $10,000 in yearly grant money.

GCWF also recognized several businesses that supported the grant fund during our Founders’ Day business campaign — Colors of the West, Grand Living Bed & Breakfast, Grand Canyon Coffee & Cafe, The Historic Yellow House, Old Trails True Value, Bankers Real Estate, Allstate, Cowgirl Coffee Cake Co., Rodeo Restaurant Buffet and Sports Bar, Canyon Motel and RV, Sky Hospitality Services, The Salon at Six One Four and Refresh Your Look.

Gifts to the fund leave a legacy through the power of endowment and will keep giving forever.