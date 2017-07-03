'Williams is Awesome' series continues with talk about birds

To the editor:

The Williams is Awesome series continues with a talk July 6 in the city council chambers at 3:30 p.m. The first talk covered things to do and places to see on the Kaibab, touching on subjects like hiking, camping, fishing and mountain biking.

Our great outdoor resources were introduced by Forest Service intern Griffin Broehm, who talked about places like Keyhole Sink, the Beale Wagon Road and Laws Spring. Brochures are available in the library for anyone interested.

This Thursday’s talk will be about our local birds. A young cooper’s hawk will be the guest of honor.

We would like everyone to come to the council chambers Thursday at 3:30 p.m. to find out just how awesome Williams is.

Andrea Dunn

Williams Public Library