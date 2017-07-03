Williams 911: week of July 5

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -
• Officers responded to fight on Locust, male suspect drove at victims and caused a disturbance, suspect fled area will be charged with reckless driving, endangerment, assault and disorderly conduct;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Grant Avenue;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Seventh Street, three females in disagreement, all three wouldn’t aid in prosecution and were separated;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Meade;
• Officers responded to shoplift on Route 66, male arrested for shoplifting;
• Officers took report of private property accident on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to disturbance in Safeway parking lot, two male removed from area;
• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to fight on Route 66, male arrested for assault;
• Officers assisted Fire Department with electrical line that fell and started grass fire on Mountain Man Trail;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers took report of private property accident at local hotel;
• Officers took report of public accident at city parking lot;
• Officers took in found property on Railroad Avenue, owner contacted and retrieved property;
• Officers responded to trespass on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Edison Avenue;
• Officers responded to down electrical line on Fourth Street, turned over to APS;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Quarter Horse, mental health issue;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Kaibab Lake, noise, told campers to quiet down and they complied;
• Officers responded to domestic on Morse, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to suspicious persons on Grant Avenue;
• Officers assisted fire department with gas smell at local hotel;
• Officers took report of theft and criminal damage on Grand Canyon Boulevard, suspect identified;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took attempted burglary on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers took report of theft of mail on Roundhouse Road;
• Officers took report of noise complaint on Sheridan Avenue;
• Officers arrested a male for possession of marijuana and driving suspended on Route 66;
• Officers took report of possible violation of court order on Second Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Golden Meadows;
• Officers took report of an assault that occurred on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to dog in car at Safeway;
• Officers responded to speeders near KOA;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers responded to civil matter on Morse;
• Officers investigated a death on Anthem Way;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo and Route 66;
• Officers assisted San Diego PD with locating endangered missing person on Seventh Street;
• Officers took criminal damage report on Taber Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local R.V. Park;
• Officers dealt with juvenile issue on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers assisted fire department with fire in median at 167 and I-40;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers responded to reckless driver on Route 66;
• Officers issued 14 citations and gave out 38 warnings;
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.