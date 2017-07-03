Williams 911: week of July 5

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) -

• Officers responded to fight on Locust, male suspect drove at victims and caused a disturbance, suspect fled area will be charged with reckless driving, endangerment, assault and disorderly conduct;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Seventh Street, three females in disagreement, all three wouldn’t aid in prosecution and were separated;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Meade;

• Officers responded to shoplift on Route 66, male arrested for shoplifting;

• Officers took report of private property accident on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to disturbance in Safeway parking lot, two male removed from area;

• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to fight on Route 66, male arrested for assault;

• Officers assisted Fire Department with electrical line that fell and started grass fire on Mountain Man Trail;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers took report of private property accident at local hotel;

• Officers took report of public accident at city parking lot;

• Officers took in found property on Railroad Avenue, owner contacted and retrieved property;

• Officers responded to trespass on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Edison Avenue;

• Officers responded to down electrical line on Fourth Street, turned over to APS;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Quarter Horse, mental health issue;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Kaibab Lake, noise, told campers to quiet down and they complied;

• Officers responded to domestic on Morse, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to suspicious persons on Grant Avenue;

• Officers assisted fire department with gas smell at local hotel;

• Officers took report of theft and criminal damage on Grand Canyon Boulevard, suspect identified;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took attempted burglary on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers took report of theft of mail on Roundhouse Road;

• Officers took report of noise complaint on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers arrested a male for possession of marijuana and driving suspended on Route 66;

• Officers took report of possible violation of court order on Second Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Golden Meadows;

• Officers took report of an assault that occurred on Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to dog in car at Safeway;

• Officers responded to speeders near KOA;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to civil matter on Morse;

• Officers investigated a death on Anthem Way;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Rodeo and Route 66;

• Officers assisted San Diego PD with locating endangered missing person on Seventh Street;

• Officers took criminal damage report on Taber Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local R.V. Park;

• Officers dealt with juvenile issue on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted fire department with fire in median at 167 and I-40;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers responded to reckless driver on Route 66;

• Officers issued 14 citations and gave out 38 warnings;

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461. Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992. Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME. Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.