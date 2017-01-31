Little League baseball and softball registration begins

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Spring and summer youth sports programs in Williams are gearing up. Little League baseball and softball signups are underway with the season set to begin the second week of April.

Williams Little League secured a Diamondbacks grant to completely outfit the players in Diamondback uniforms this year.

Each team will be represented by different colors and each player will be able to choose their size.

Due to this new uniform method, registration for all Little League teams will be earlier this year to give time for board members to order the uniforms.

Little League tryouts for the 9-12 year-old boys and girls teams is March 11 and 18 at Cureton Park and signups close March 10. Opening day ceremonies are April 22.

T-ball and Minors registration closes March 18, although practices won’t begin until mid-May because of the limited field space.

Juniors baseball and softball registration closes March 25. Those teams will begin practices once the high school seasons end.

Several Little League board positions are open this year and volunteers are needed for all positions. Anyone interested in helping with coaching, scorekeeping, or working the cook shack are encourage to come to the next board meeting Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. at the Williams Recreation Center Skatepark.

To register for Little League programs, players need to visit williamslittleleague.com and register online.